Prominent furniture showroom premises tabled for sale

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 09:50

A high profile retail showroom on one of South Auckland’s busiest roads has been placed on the market for sale.

The 2,025 square metre building at 232 Great South Road in Manurewa has been the base for home furnishings and appliance company Southern Traders since the seven-day-a-week, family-owned firm began trading in 1989.

The open-plan floor space has been used by Southern Traders to showcase beds, wardrobes, dresser units, dining room tables and chairs, lounge suites, flooring, and domestic appliances.

The three level building sits on 2,141 square metres of business-zoned freehold land, and is now being marketed for sale at auction on June 28 through Bayleys Counties. The land and buildings are being sold with vacant tenancy.

Bayleys Counties salespeople Shane Snijder and Piyush Kumar said the property had considerable frontal exposure onto Great South Road - which had a traffic count of up to 30,000 vehicles a day.

In its current format, the property had street-facing parking for some 10 vehicles, with separate entry and exit points off Great South Road to allow for efficient traffic movements.

The rear of the property is accessed via a right of way running down the side of the building and has tilt-a-door access into a covered loading platform area for the collection and delivery of goods.

In addition to the open plan showroom space inside, the building at 232 Great South Road also has offices and staffroom amenities. Mr Snijder and Piyush Kumar said it was the first time in 20 years that the property had been for sale.