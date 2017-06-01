NZ Tech innovation company rebrands as ADROIT

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 09:47

NZ Tech innovation company JUCEBOX has rebranded as ADROIT, as a result of the company's rapid expansion into a unique niche of 'smart-enabling' devices and systems.

The rebranding was conceived to reflect the company's vision of becoming a leading global enabler of technology.

"The more business we won, the more we realised that our key ability was not about building one device to connect everything, but about a unique ability for enabling existing devices and providing the systems to manage, monitor and derive important consumer information from them," says ADROIT founder Ulrich Frerk.

ADROIT was created by Ulrich Frerk, New Zealand’s leading Smart Building Installer, a visionary on connected devices and the potential for them to change our lives. He was frustrated at the inability of different devices to communicate with each other and set out to solve the connectivity and installation issues within existing home and building control systems.

Ulrich’s vision was to make all devices connectable so they can be controlled from a single screen. With that in mind in 2014, he created a team dedicated to bringing existing products to life - adding usability and accessibility while collecting data for analysis - giving clients the ability to understand their products and their users better. That vision became Adroit, a business devoted to making your products smart.

The company has emerged from the startup scene into a successful business venture, achieving partnerships with leading New Zealand hardware and tech giants - all within three years of inception. The company's mission is to make lives simpler and more connected with the rise in tech innovation around the world.

"The world stands at the edge of the greatest technology revolution in history which will connect us to each other and our machines, in ways that few us can even envisage," Frerk says.

"For business, this revolution will mean freedom for some and disruption for others as we all try to make sense of the tidal wave of change that lies ahead. This is where Adroit comes in."

Adroit is currently enabling devices across a broad range of industries and has recently created an innovative space, The Tech Bunker in Auckland's CBD.