AA Insurance partners with Eden Park in long-term deal

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 11:55

Installation of the largest in-stadium sign in the Southern Hemisphere has marked the launch of a significant, long-term partnership between Eden Park and AA Insurance.

The AA Insurance sign measures an impressive 27m x 10m and is one of two new signs. A second sign will be installed externally at Eden Park this week, and will face Sandringham Road.

While the most visible aspects of the agreement will initially be signage, AA Insurance and Eden Park will collaborate over the course of the partnership to create unique experiences and content to mark key milestones at the park.

"We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with AA Insurance," says Guy Ngata, Eden Park Chief Executive Officer. "As one of New Zealand’s most respected companies, AA Insurance is broadly acknowledged as an industry leader in home, car and contents insurance.

"We look forward to working collaboratively and introducing AA Insurance to Eden Park’s passionate fans and growing family of local and international partners."

Richard Park, Head of Marketing and Communications, AA Insurance, agrees. "We’re thrilled to come on board as Eden Park enters a busy international schedule of matches that will captivate New Zealand," says Richard Park, Head of Marketing Communications, AA Insurance. "Eden Park is an incredibly well respected and iconic brand, with a rich history, so we feel honoured to have our brand feature alongside theirs.

"With Kiwis’ media consumption behaviours rapidly changing, we recognise that we need to look for new, timely, but also relevant ways to stand out from the crowd, as well as add value to our relationship with our customers," he says. "We’re excited to explore what’s possible in this space through our partnership with Eden Park."