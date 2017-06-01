Chorus welcomes focus on stronger transparency for consumers

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 13:18

Chorus has welcomed today’s announcement from the Government that the telecommunications sector is to provide better information about its performance to consumers.

"Chorus identified the need for greater transparency some time ago and we have been working hard to do this," says Chorus CEO Kate McKenzie.

"Many consumers are confused about the options available to them, and how their performance stacks up. Simple and understandable standards and disclosure will help all consumers feel better informed about their choices when buying a service.

"For our part, we have already taken many steps to improve the information we provide about our performance, including openly addressing where we need to do better in our role as a provider of wholesale infrastructure. We look forward to continuing collaboration with the Government on this."

Over the last 18 months, Chorus has introduced a broadband checker to give consumers information about the best available broadband, developed an outage map to notify of outages and held regular updates to detail improvements in the fibre installation process.

Chorus’ strong focus on improving the quality of service and transparency for consumers comes as new figures released today show record numbers of fibre connections, as broadband consumption reaches an all-time high.

The latest figures show about 45,000 fibre connections were completed on Chorus’ fibre network in March, April and May - roughly one every three minutes.

At the same time, customer satisfaction with fibre installs continues to improve, with customers on average rating the overall experience 7.4 out of 10. This follows a wide range of improvements that Chorus, and its RSP partners, have delivered to improve customers’ installation experience. There is, however, more work to do and Chorus remains very focused on this.

With demand for fibre broadband soaring, data consumption has also reached record levels. Last month the average household used about 150GB of data on Chorus’ copper and fibre networks, well up on the 101GB at the same time last year.

The figures come as Chorus also implements a comprehensive programme of work to ensure customers who have not yet moved to fibre also enjoy stable and reliable broadband whatever technology they are on.

Following a challenging winter in 2016, Chorus has added new technology to improve speeds and stability, hired 100 more dedicated copper fault technicians and undertaken a widespread proactive maintenance programme.

"There is no doubt that fibre is the premium broadband service, providing a faster and more reliable connection than any other technology.

"We are also well aware that some customers are not yet able to move to fibre, so we have a responsibility to ensure their copper broadband service is also stable and reliable.

"New Zealand’s copper broadband network is of a high quality and provides a fantastic service to hundreds of thousands of people every day with investment keeping up with demand and reporting under regulation on that.

"For example, a Chorus copper fixed line connection has an average fault rate of once every five years, with loss of service being about 18 hours on average, which stacks up very favourably against international comparisons."

Copper network improvements - daily line testing

Chorus has introduced a new technology that boosts the performance of copper connections, improving speeds and stability for customers.

Called Dynamic Line Management, the technology measures and monitors the performance of individual lines every day to tune the configuration parameters to optimise performance.

While the technology does not repair traditional faults, if an impairment relating to speed and stability in a line is detected the configuration of the broadband connection will be modified remotely and automatically to boost performance.

Results show an average improvement in download speeds of about 13 per cent and 50 per cent for upload speeds, as well as overall improvements to the stability of connections.

Preparation for winter

As part of the work to prepare for winter, more than 100 additional copper technicians have been recruited, a vigorous proactive maintenance programme has been completed, and more technicians will be available at weekends.

"While we know that the copper network has very high levels of performance, we acknowledge there are a small percentage of customers who are not receiving the level of reliability and stability they should expect. They would be best served by moving to fibre as soon as possible."

Chorus has identified about 20,000 copper lines that do not have acceptable levels of reliability, and has provided this information to retail service providers. Chorus is encouraging its RSP partners to proactively migrate these customers to fibre as quickly as possible.

Customers can also check if their home or business is among the 20,000 lines identified by using the broadband checker at www.chorus.co.nz, and are encouraged to contact their RSP to order their free fibre installation.

"We certainly appreciate that it is frustrating for customers if they experience a fault, and when a fault does occur on our network we work as quickly as we can to restore service.

"We are confident we have the workforce we need to meet our customers’ expectations, and we are very pleased with the way the network has performed through two recent cyclones and the speed with which customers were reconnected if the infrastructure was damaged."

Chorus’ website includes a network outage checker (https://outages.chorus.co.nz/) which people can use to see if there is an outage in their area. The tool gives an overview of the outage and estimated restoration times.

Rural lines

Chorus also continues to invest in broadband in rural areas. As part of the Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI) and Chorus’ own separate work programme, more than 120,000 households and businesses now have have a faster and more stable connection.

Chorus has put forward a number of proposals for Crown Fibre Holdings to consider through the next stage of the RBI and Mobile Black Spots Request for Proposals process.

"Chorus believes that as many rural people as possible should enjoy equivalent broadband to their urban counterparts, and our proposals focus on reducing the urban/rural digital divide for current and future generations."

Winter network performance

As a further commitment to transparency, throughout winter, Chorus will be providing a weekly overview of its fault restoration performance.

The first overview shows:

As at 31 May, 2017

- Faults logged with Chorus: 36,500

- Faults restored month to date: 36,100

- Average time to restore: 25.6 hours

- Currently open faults: 1427

- Faults open for more than three days: 32