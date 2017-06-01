Entries open for 2017 Deloitte Fast 50

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 13:54

The Deloitte Fast 50, the index that ranks and celebrates fast growing Kiwi companies, is open for entries from today until Friday, 28 July. The 2017 results will be revealed on 9 November.

Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says the Fast 50, now in its 17th year, is more than just another business awards programme.

"The Deloitte Fast 50 is an active community of intrepid Kiwi trailblazers looking to achieve great things for their companies," says Mr Hale.

"It does more than just rank New Zealand’s fifty fastest growing businesses. It celebrates business success across a number of categories and on a regional and national stage."

The Fast 50 programme includes; the national Deloitte Fast 50 index and associated regional awards, the Rising Star awards for early stage companies who don’t yet qualify for the index and, new for this year, the Master of Growth awards recognising established businesses achieving longer term sustained growth.

Mr Hale encourages all fast growing businesses to enter by filling out the simple online entry form.

"You’ve got to be in it to win it. The index only ranks businesses that choose to participate," he says.

"The straight forward entry process only takes 10 to 15 minutes but the rewards from making the index are immeasurable. Fast 50 companies receive considerable local and national media coverage, profile within the business community, including potential investors, and a huge boost to company morale."

The 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 will be revealed at the Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth - where all ranked companies attend a one day inspirational event at Auckland’s Villa Maria winery concluding with the gala awards ceremony.

"The Festival has become an annual highlight for like-minded businesses to connect with other successful businesses and learn from each other’s experiences - it’s really brilliant to be part of," concludes Mr Hale.

For more information on the 2017 Deloitte Fast 50, including entry criteria, how to enter and key dates, visit www.fast50.co.nz.