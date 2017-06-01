New Zealand insurance professionals celebrate success

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 15:04

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) has announced its latest Honorary Member, Fellow, and top achieving students at the annual Celebrating Success Awards in Auckland last night.

The Celebrating Success Awards aim to recognise outstanding ANZIIF members and students and to highlight the role that education plays in individual and industry success.

Malcolm Howarth from Lifeguard Brokers received Honorary Membership and Neil Millar from QBE Insurance was awarded the Les Dobson Reinsurance prize for the student who achieved the highest result in a reinsurance module. Elissa Stoney and Dominic Harrison were announced as the ICNZ Marine Prize winners for achieving the highest results in a marine module and Caleb Walker from AA Insurance was the recipient of the ICNZ/ANZIIF scholarship.

In total, 10 academic award winners were recognised for their achievements during the past year. Angus Jorgensen was awarded New Zealand Regional Student of the Year - awarded to the student who achieves the highest average result in completing a qualification.

Fraser White from Suncorp New Zealand was recognised as a new ANZIIF Fellow, the most prestigious level of ANZIIF membership.

‘Learning and professional development is at the heart of the Celebrating Success Awards. The time and dedication it takes to complete a qualification should be acknowledged and rewarded,’ said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO. ‘Everyone who was recognised have demonstrated their commitment to their careers and the industry. With such talent, the future of the New Zealand insurance industry looks bright.’