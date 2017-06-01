Award winner Roger Gore buys Fastway Couriers Taranaki

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 15:18

Fastway Couriers is excited to announce Roger Gore as the new Regional Franchisee in Taranaki.

Mr Gore has managed Fastway Couriers Taranaki for the last four years and with his wife Denise has now bought the business, from local transport company J.D. Hickman Ltd.

Over the last twelve months, Mr Gore led his team to win the Regional Franchise of the Year Award and the Business Development of the Year Award at the Fastway Couriers Annual Excellence Awards announced in April.

"We are very pleased Roger has decided to step up and embrace the business totally," said Scott Jenyns, the Chief Executive Officer of Fastway Couriers New Zealand.

"With the award, he has already shown he has a great understanding and commitment to Fastway Couriers."

Before taking over the management of the Fastway Couriers Taranaki franchise, Mr Gore had spent 15 years in the transport industry and ran Gould’s Fine Foods from New Plymouth.

"It’s a great opportunity," said Mr Gore. "We’ve built up the business since we took over the management and we know what Fastway Couriers has coming in the future."

Mr Jenyns said the Gores already know the Taranaki market very well. "He is the ideal candidate to take over the Fastway Couriers Taranaki operation."

The company, based in New Plymouth, operates from Awakino in the north to Hawera in southern Taranaki.

Mr Gore said winning the Regional Franchise of the Year award two months ago was a big boost for the business. "It made all the hard work worthwhile."

"We aim to continue the personalised service and operational excellence that won us the awards."

Among the criteria considered for the company’s major awards were profit improvement, compliance, sales growth, new customer growth and several operational KPIs.

