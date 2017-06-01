KCE wins Safeguard NZ Workplace Health and Safety Award

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 15:20

Local electricity generator and retailer, King Country Energy (KCE), won best health and safety initiative in the small business category at the prestigious 2017 Safeguard New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards last night.

KCE’s winning health and safety initiative centred on keeping the company’s team of meter readers safe using a detailed, four-pronged safety approach.

This is the first year KCE has entered these awards, and CEO Rob Foster said that to be announced as winner is an outstanding achievement for the team.

"It’s a true credit to the commitment our staff give to health and safety initiatives at KCE and will continue to give in order to keep everyone safe.

"We have five full time and five part-time meter readers who travel over 250,000km per year to 16,000 residential, commercial, and farming locations. Our meter readers face risks every day while out on the job.

"We have a responsibility to ensure we do everything within our power to minimise these risks. I’m very proud of the work the team has done with designing and implementing this health and safety initiative, and ensuring we are doing the best job possible."

KCE’s winning initiative involved identifying risks, developing a Hazard Risk Register specific to its meter readers and making changes to how new meter readers are inducted at KCE.

KCE has operated in the King Country area for over 50 years and has an expanding customer base across the central North Island.

The awards, held at SkyCity Auckland last night are New Zealand’s only nationwide all-sector health and safety awards.

The category was open to any small business in New Zealand undertaking an initiative that shows how they have overcome health and safety challenges within the context of having fewer resources than larger organisations.

2017 was the thirteenth year of the Safeguard New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards, which celebrate the organisations and people dedicated to improving health and safety outcomes.

KCE is the King Country’s leading electricity retailer. Its head office is in Taumarunui.