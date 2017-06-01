WooHoo launches tax package for Uber drivers

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 15:59

WooHoo NZ Tax Refunds have launched a package for Uber driver-partners to help make meeting tax obligations, including filing their tax returns and GST returns, easier.

As independent providers of transportation services, Uber driver -partners are required to file an individual income tax return (IR3) with IRD, outlining earnings and all expenses they’ve incurred. Driver-partners enrolled in Uber’s partner rewards programme, Momentum, can get a discount off WooHoo’s tax return package services.

"There’s been huge growth in people earning income in the ‘sharing economy’ rather than from regular wages or salaries - but you still need to pay tax," says WooHoo’s managing director, Gabrielle Purchas.

"With that comes responsibilities that many people aren’t aware of. Wages and salaries are taxed automatically thanks to PAYE, but most earnings from other sources aren’t. These earnings need to be declared to IRD and taxed accordingly. Our package will help Uber driver-partners in New Zealand meet their obligations and stay in IRD’s good books."

With up-front pricing across WooHoo’s tax return packages, fees are outlined to Uber partner-drivers before any billable work is undertaken. Packages also provide flexibility to meet different needs thanks to ‘add-ons.’

"WooHoo made it really easy, explaining what I could and couldn’t claim and taking care of the IR3 filing for my 2017 earnings. I thought it would be hard but it wasn’t," said Dipanjan Das, an Auckland based Uber driver-partner.

Uber partners may be able to claim expenses like fuel used during their Uber trips, general car maintenance, and mobile data used while working. There are additional expenses that may be able to be claimed as tax deductions.

WooHoo’s Uber driver-partner customers are each assigned a personal case manager to guide them through their individual obligations and the tax process which includes claiming any eligible expenses, tax and credits, including donations to charities and schools.

WooHoo NZ Tax Refunds have processed tax refunds for over 400,000 Kiwis since 2008. They’ve evolved from being ‘just a tax refund company’ to an online tax agency for a wide range of personal tax requirements, and now rank among the highest filers of individual tax returns (IR3 returns) in New Zealand.