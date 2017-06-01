Entries open for Sustainable Business Network Awards

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:47

Entries are now open for New Zealand’s longest-running and pre-eminent sustainability awards.

The Awards are now in their 15th year. They recognise businesses, local government, social enterprises and individuals for success in sustainability.

Entry to the awards is free. It is open to all organisations and individuals in New Zealand.

Rachel Brown is CEO of the Sustainable Business Network.

She says, "Given the rather grim global climate, sharing stories of positive action addressing social and environmental issues is more important than ever. Entering these Awards is a quick and easy way to celebrate your achievements."

This year the Awards have all new categories. They provide the chance to compete in key areas of sustainable business in New Zealand.

The supreme award is the NZI Greatest Contribution to a Sustainable New Zealand. This will be awarded to a business for outstanding performance in all aspects of sustainability. Air New Zealand was last year’s Supreme Winner. The 2015 Supreme Winner was Taupô Beef.

Travis Atkinson is Executive General Manager of NZI, the Principal Sponsor of the Awards.

He says, "We’ve been proud supporters of the Sustainable Business Network and national awards for the last 10 years. As an organisation that provides business insurance for a growing New Zealand, being sustainable is really important to us - it’s fundamental to the way we do business. We’re strong believers in the SBN’s mission to inspire change. We look forward to meeting the new sustainability leaders of 2017."

Entries close on 4th August 2017.

To find out more or to enter the NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards go to sustainable.org.nz/awards.