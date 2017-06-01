Rental WOF Program to 'bring standardised rating system'

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 17:08

Rental Warrant of Fitness bringing a standardised livability rating system to New Zealand rental properties.

Housing in New Zealand has been a hot topic in recent years, with concerns growing about the quality and livability of rental properties being highlighted in many research and reports conducted. Rental properties were found to be twice as likely to have poorly maintained features than owner-occupied properties.

The Government and local councils throughout the past 5 years have been trying to find a solution to improving the standard of living for renters in New Zealand. Changes have been made to legislation, however there has been no standardised form of measurement for livability.

The Rental Warrant of Fitness Program has been established to fulfil this need. The program provides a standardised livability rating system for New Zealand rental properties. Independent inspectors evaluate and rate your rental property based on the quality and level of livability. An overall rating of the property is generated through a software program called ‘Property Inspection Manager’ (or PIM), where all criteria is evaluated and rated to produce an overall rating of the property. Each property will then get a warranty sticker to place on the front door or window which will display the rating received.

The inspections use 133 points to measure the level of livability and the rating given will either be A, B, C, D, E, or F, ranging from Excellent to Very Poor. Some of the criteria for assessment includes method of heating, electrical safety, working smoke alarms, weather tightness, structural soundness and security.

Across New Zealand, assessors will all use the same measure, ensuring that there is consistency throughout different regions. Assessments take only 30-45 minutes to complete

The system is simple, quick and very well priced at $250 plus GST per inspection. On the completion of each inspection, a full report is finalised and sent to both the landlords and tenant of each property.