Laybuy.com launches in NZ

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 08:49

New Zealand consumers are the winners in a retail race that’s modernising the traditional layby model and has them getting their goods instantly, before they’ve paid them off.

The first of its kind available in New Zealand, Laybuy is a new company that enables Kiwi shoppers to purchase products and services online, receive them immediately, and pay them off in interest free instalments over six weeks.

Laybuy is the brainchild of banker and retailer Gary Rohloff, former head of Number One Shoes, Ezibuy and Warehouse Stationery, and his son, Alex Rohloff. It’s a modern take on the traditional layby model, and is a smarter way to pay, with Kiwi shoppers getting preapproved, capped credit that can be used when shopping online with registered retailers.

"The traditional old layby model has evolved into an innovative, high-tech solution that is the new aspirational way of shopping for savvy, smart New Zealanders who want to purchase goods and get them instantly.

"Since going live two weeks ago, more than 4,000 shoppers have signed up and we’ve processed transactions in excess of $250,000," says Gary Rohloff.

The company launched in mid-May and already boasts several of the country’s largest retailers as customers including Hallensteins, Glassons, Storm and Red Rat, with more boutique offerings on the way. While Laybuy is currently available for online purchases, the New Zealand owned company plans to extend this product offering instore.

Gary Rohloff says that the idea for a solution to the traditional layby has been in the works for many years. With his extensive background in the retail industry, he saw frustration associated with traditional layby options - for both consumers and retailers.

"My son Alex, a university student, wanted a pair of jeans to wear out on a Friday night that he could get now and pay off from his part time job wages, and we thought surely there must be a better way.

"Traditional laybys take up unnecessary time on both ends of the spectrum - shoppers are having to head back instore to make repayments, and retailers are having to devote additional administration time to track laybys. Laybuy is a simple solution, and the technology is now able to facilitate this offering in a way that makes life easier for everyone," says Gary Rohloff.

Retailers will pay Laybuy a small commission on each sale and will receive full payment for goods, minus the fee, immediately. The service is designed to improve conversion rates for retailers and increase basket sizes for online sales while also creating happier customers who receive their online purchases instantly. Laybuy also offer retailers signing on the opportunity to showcase their brand to thousands of new shoppers.

How Laybuy works:

1. Simply select ‘Pay by Laybuy’ at the checkout

2. Returning customers only need to confirm the order to complete the purchase

3. New customers can sign up at the checkout and start using Laybuy today

4. Your order is processed immediately and your payment schedule is established

5. Only a sixth of the payment is due today and the rest is split over five weekly automatic payments on the day of the original purchase.

To sign up to Laybuy, head to www.laybuy.com/consumer/account or shop online with Hallensteins, Glassons, Storm or Red Rat.

Laybuy has been developed in collaboration with leading New Zealand e-commerce provider, Black Pepper, and credit bureau, Centrix.