Commercial and industrial sites for sale in Queenstown

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 09:49

Brand new multi-use commercial and industrial sites on the market for sale in Queenstown

A ‘boutique’ complex of 15 new two-storey multi-use commercial and industrial units in Queenstown’s fast-growing Shotover Parks retailing hub have been placed on the market for sale.

The terraced-style units are grouped in a development called M-Space and range in size from 70 square metres to 164 square metres - varying in price between $550,000 to $1 million. The M-Space area at Frankton is zoned for light industrial/business use, with the units scheduled for completion later this year.

The M-Space units are being marketed for sale by BayleysLocations Queenstown. Salesperson Steven Kirk said the Glenda Drive units would be suitable for occupation by trades-based firms and small businesses in what he described as "the hub of the Wakatipu."

"They feature dual entry - with either glazing, or high clearance roller door access. The ground floor will be warehousing or showroom space, while the second level will have mezzanine offices," he said.

"M-Space is situated in one of Shotover Park’s most high-profile locations - adjacent to the Mega Mitre 10 and Pak‘nSave super stores. Shotover Park’s geographically central location within the Wakatipu Basin ensure it is easily accessible to Queenstown, Arrowtown and the Gibbston Valley."

The units will sit either side of a central driveway - with seven smaller units on one side and the eight remaining bigger units directly opposite.

Mr Kirk said the M-Space units represented an opportunity to secure high-quality premises suitable for either owner/occupiers or for "entry-level commercial investors."