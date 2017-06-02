Business can't ignore climate change - BusinessNZ

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 10:14

BusinessNZ says the Trump Administration’s decision to leave the Paris Agreement is a temporary speed bump in continuing to create a resilient economy.

Head of Climate Change Policy, John Carnegie, says "Tackling climate change remains in New Zealand’s long-term interests. We need to continue to progress the transition to a low-carbon economy in new and innovative ways.

"This may look different to what it was before the US pulled out of the Paris Agreement, depending on what transpires, but our goal remains the same".

The Sustainable Business Council says the move is disappointing, but it won’t stall the momentum in the business community to lower emissions.

"Forward-thinking businesses understand that climate change presents a major risk to their business," says Executive Director Abbie Reynolds.

"Businesses, Governments and civil society in New Zealand and around the world have already put climate change at the core of their strategies and actions. They don’t have the luxury of ignoring climate change. They know they have to transition to a low emissions economy."

"They see there are opportunities presented in the Paris Agreement - sustainable practices boost their resilience to future shocks and encourage greater innovation.

John Carnegie also says, "The next steps need to be cautious, with no knee-jerk reactions. It certainly won’t be business as usual, but the forward momentum will continue without doubt.

"The fact that this move has happened supports cautious, carefully thought-out policy. More than ever we need to be mindful of the international competitiveness of New Zealand exporters, as well as delivering what global consumers want."

The Sustainable Business Council is a division of BusinessNZ and has 91 members who’ve committed to lowering their emissions and operating in a more sustainable way. They make up more than 25% of the private sector’s GDP.