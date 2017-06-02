Annah Stretton launches exhibition series for 25 year milestone

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 10:35

In 2017 Annah Stretton celebrates a significant milestone - 25 years of being a designer, manufacturer and retailer in the New Zealand fashion industry.

The Stretton Clothing Company has not merely survived a quarter of a century, but well and truly thrived, and to mark this milestone Annah has planned a series of exhibitions showcasing her twenty five years. For the month of June visitors will be able to see a retrospective showing of Annah’s 2011 Fashion Week entry - Calamity, A Life less Ordinary. The inspiration behind the collection was Martha Jane Canary, an American frontierswoman and scout, who was known as Calamity Jane. An acquaintance of Wild Bill Hickok, and a Western heroine who was notorious for her daredevil ways, she was also famous for her compassion to others, especially the sick and needy. It was said she ‘looked like a man, shot like a cowboy, drank like a fish, and would exaggerate the tales of her life to anyone who would listen.’

In contrast to the real Calamity Jane, Annah’s entry for Fashion Week this year was totally feminine - country references were scattered throughout the range, with rope belts, fitted denim vests, bustiers, lace detailing, flared pants and earthy colours. Prevalent throughout the range were ruffles, which appeared on almost every garment, and plaids in every shape and form - no cowboy hats though!

The exhibition is on show in Café Frock at Stretton Clothing head office for the month of June. This café has become an integral part of the local community, and continues to delight the taste buds. This year local residents, and lucky visitors to the area, will discover a new direction for this charming café - a foray into indigenous and local ingredients, turning native New Zealand food into gourmet cuisine. Supporting local producers, and incorporating the freshest ingredients from local suppliers, and even our own organic garden, the aim is to produce a true taste of New Zealand.