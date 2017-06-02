Young Maori entrepreneurs get workshop help

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 10:47

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell is welcoming a partnership with the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) to build entrepreneurship and business skills with rangatahi.

A series of five entrepreneurship workshops for Year 10 and 11 MÄori students will be held under He kai kei aku ringa (HKKAR) - the Crown-MÄori economic growth partnership.

"The HKKAR Business Challenge is a unique three-day experiential learning programme that develops skills, understanding and attitudes about how a successful business operates, and helps connect rangatahi with their local business community," says Mr Flavell.

"Two of the five goal areas of HKKAR are enterprise and rangatahi, so this is an awesome fit to excite rangatahi about a future in business and build their skills early.

"It’s all about rangatahi determining their destiny and succeeding as MÄori, and their journey to contribute to Aotearoa’s strong and growing economy."

The Young Enterprise Trust is running the HKKAR Challenges in Northland, Waikato, Rotorua, WhakatÄne and Manawatu/Whanganui. Teams will present business ideas to a panel of judges at the end of the each three-day workshop. The first workshop will be held in Rotorua from 14-16 June.