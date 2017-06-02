Emirates' offering direct NZ connection to Croatia

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 11:12

Emirates’ inaugural Boeing 777-300ER flight from Dubai touched down in Zagreb to a water cannon salute and traditional Croatian folk dancers, with more than 350 passengers on board.

The new service provides a direct connection at Dubai with Emirates’ five daily A380 flights from New Zealand.

Demonstrating the high level of interest in the new route and ease of connection inbound to Zagreb, yesterday’s flight carried commercial passengers from more than 16 countries in Emirates’ network, including Taiwan, Australia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Korea, China, Japan, Singapore and South Africa.

A welcome reception was held in the airport’s brand new terminal, followed by a press conference, gift exchange ceremony and cake cutting. After the formalities, government ministers, VIPs, airport executives, trade partners and media enjoyed a guided static tour of Emirates’ B777-300 ER aircraft. The tour gave guests a chance to see first-hand the innovative amenities Emirates provides in all three cabins for passengers on board, including its trademark First Class suites, which is currently the only First Class offering on an international flight to and from Zagreb.

"We are extremely proud of the fact that one of the biggest airlines in the world, Emirates, chose Zagreb as their new destination in this part of Europe and this is even more important if taken in consideration that it comes just after the opening of the new passenger terminal that offers the superior level of service for all passengers and complements the top service provided by Emirates", stated Jacques Feron, CEO of MZLZ d.d., Concessionaire of Franjo TuÄman Airport.

The service is operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER with a three-class cabin configuration, offering eight private suites in First Class, featuring automated sliding doors for privacy, personal mini-bar and fully inclined seats, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy.

As with all Emirates flights, passengers travelling on the Zagreb service will be able to take advantage of the generous Emirates baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy Class and 40kg in Business Class, and 50kg in First Class.

On board, passengers can discover the ice Digital Widescreen, offering over 2,500 channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment including the latest movies, TV shows, music, audio books and games. Customers can enjoy the famous on-board hospitality from Emirates’ multi-national cabin crew, as well as gourmet regionally inspired dishes with complimentary beverages.