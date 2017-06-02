CEO of High Performance Sport NZ to step down

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 13:14

Alex Baumann today advised the Board of High Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ) that he will step down from his role as Chief Executive in September.

Mr Baumann was appointed to the role in February 2012 and has successfully led the organisation through an unprecedented period of sporting success.

Chair of the HPSNZ Board, Sir Paul Collins, paid tribute to Mr Baumann’s leadership and vision.

"Without question Alex has lifted the bar for high performance sport in New Zealand and built an organisation that is among the best in the world. The unprecedented success in Rio last year is testament to that."

"The Board will now begin a worldwide search to identify the best possible candidate and ensure a seamless leadership transition."

Mr Baumann’s decision to resign is based on personal reasons, and he says the past five and a half years have been both professionally and personally satisfying.

"It has been a privilege to lead HPSNZ since its inception and through its evolution, but I have decided to be closer to my children and extended family in Australia."

"New Zealand’s high performance system is one of the best in the world and the potential for future success is great. HPSNZ is in a great shape and I am confident of the continued and sustained success through to Tokyo and beyond," says Mr Baumann.

A Canadian representative swimmer, Baumann’s athletic achievements included two Olympic Gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, two world records and two World Male Swimmer of the Year titles.

Mr Baumann was previously Chief Executive Officer of Own the Podium, Canada’s high performance sport programme and Executive Director for the Queensland Academy of Sport.