Council purchases old Marlborough Club site

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 09:03

Marlborough District Council has purchased the old Marlborough Club building at 6 Russell Terrace and will look for a private sector tenant to bring a new use to the building.

Previously owned by the Clubs of Marlborough, the old Marlborough Club sits alongside the Convention Centre and fronts on to the Taylor River Reserve.

The site covers 1,717 square metres, with about 700 sq. m of buildings and 15 car parks.

Mayor John Leggett says with the first right of refusal on this site Council had negotiated a purchase price of $1.33M.

"The site has great potential for a hotel or it could be used for expansion of the Convention Centre at some time in the future. There are many other possibilities too. Property like this does not come on to the market very often - it’s a unique site right in the heart of our arts and convention hub."

Council would initially seek a commercial tenant, who may wish to use the property as a restaurant, brewery, wine bar, boutique office or other use, to generate income to cover the cost of the purchase.

Mr Leggett said the purchase was a forward-thinking decision about the longer term development options for this part of town. "It’s very much in the public interest for Council to be able to determine what is eventually built there. It may be that the site is retained by Council for only a short time or it may be a longer period - it will depend on what interest there is from the private sector and from the Convention Centre as to its future use. "There was good discussion around the council table with a majority of councillors considering this to be a solid, strategic investment in the public interest which should not be allowed to slip past."