Adidas launches Nemeziz: a boot for the agile creator

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017

- Nemeziz will be one of adidas’ key silos, alongside the Ace and X -

- Built for the most agile players in the game, Nemeziz will be the new boot of Leo Messi, Renato Sanches and Roberto Firmino -

- Key design feature takes inspiration from the process of taping, for increased stability and agility - - Nemeziz range available in stadium, cage and street versions -

New Zealand - To create the future means taking inspiration from the past. To design the ultimate tool for the agile football player, adidas tapped into a common ritual in ancient battle, in dance and in sport: the use of taping for increased physical and mental strength. The result is Nemeziz, the latest boot from adidas Football; designed for unprecedented agility for the game’s most fluid players.

Each element of Nemeziz has been designed to suit players whose agility helps them dominate. For these players to be at their best they need boots to deliver security, support and adaptability and Nemeziz is built with these requirements at the fore.

Several design features have been introduced to ensure peak performance in these areas. The unique AGILITYBANDAGE features revolutionary TORSIONTAPES technology to keep the foot locked down and deliver ultimate fit, whilst a dual-lock collar secures the ankle in place to enable explosive change of direction.

The TORSIONFRAME outsole features an ultra-lightweight construction and TORSIONRIBS to provide dynamic push off support; a key feature for agile movement. The new AGILITYKNIT 2.0 interlocking yarn structure provides a soft direct touch and a lightweight adaptable feel.

To ensure players can experience the same level of agility in any setting, Nemeziz is also available in both Cage and Street versions. Bringing the same TORSIONTAPES and AGILITYKNIT 2.0 technology as the on-pitch boot, the most agile players will be given the same tools to support their agility in the cage and on the street.

Leo Messi - who will wear Nemeziz for the first time on pitch in the Copa del Rey final on 27th May - said of the boots: "Disruption is a part of my game. A player must attempt to make moves that their opponent isn't expecting and needs to do so as quickly as possible. To be able to do that, you need complete confidence in your boots and the flexibility to move and adjust easily. The design of these boots is perfect for my game."

Sam Handy, Vice President of Design, adidas Football, said "Part of our design philosophy at adidas Football is to look back to help us look forward, something we’ve held true to with the design of Nemeziz. The idea of torsion and taping is not a new idea, it is present in some of our classic products and in other fields, such as Martial Arts. It has been around for generations. Our design for this product was taking that idea, of the relationship between torsion, support and agility, and using it to support the most disruptive players in the game. Our main goal is always to provide the athlete with the tools to maximise their own creativity, and with this product we feel we have provided the structure and support that can help players like Messi, Sanches and Firmino reach their true potential."

The boot will launch with a bold black and white colourway - Dust Storm - available now at adidas.co.nz, adidas retail stores and selected stockists.

