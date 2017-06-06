Jetstar relaunches Club Jetstar in NZ

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 09:51

- New offers from New Zealand’s only paid airline membership program

- Special ‘member only’ fares now available

- 20 percent discount on baggage and seat selection

Jetstar has relaunched its Club Jetstar membership program in New Zealand offering travellers access to special ‘member only’ air fares and new discounts on baggage and seat selection.

Daniel Banens, Jetstar’s Head of New Zealand, said the airline was excited to bring the revamped program to New Zealand so soon after its Australian relaunch.

"Since announcing the revamped program in Australia last month we’ve had very positive feedback and we expect the new Club Jetstar offerings to be equally popular with our New Zealand customers," Mr Banens said.

"The membership program is a great way for our customers to receive extra value from Jetstar throughout the year including special ‘member only’ fares, 20 percent discount on all baggage and seat selection products, and early access to our biggest sales, including our famous birthday sale.

"New Zealanders are savvy travellers and we’re sure they’ll appreciate having access to more low fares and saving money on baggage and seat selection on a regular basis." New Club Jetstar members pay an initial $49.00 joining fee plus an annual membership fee of $49.99 (annual membership is waived in the first year so a customer only pays $49.00 total to join now for 12 months).

"The savings can stack up quickly, especially if a Club Jetstar member books travel for up to five people in one booking," Mr Banens said.

"It’s possible to recoup the annual fee with one domestic trip." Mr Banens said the airline had added the new offers to Club Jetstar to encourage members to travel more frequently and to share their savings when they fly with family and friends.

Club Jetstar membership benefits include:

- Exclusive ‘member only’ fares: Discounted fares available on select domestic and international flights departing New Zealand airports booked via Jetstar.com.

- 20 per cent discount on baggage and seat selection: Available when booking all flights within/from New Zealand purchased on Jetstar.com (bundles not included and not available to be sold at airports).

- Early access to Jetstar’s biggest sales: Club Jetstar members will receive an email prompting early access to up to six sales each year.

- Partner offers: Special offers from a range of partners, including insurance and car hire. More partner offers will be added throughout the year.

- Benefits offered for up to five customers per booking: Club Jetstar members can use their benefits for up to five people per booking (the member and four guests).