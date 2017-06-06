Coke set to lift the lid on one of its biggest NZ announcements

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:00

In two days’ time, Coca-Cola is set to lift the lid on its biggest New Zealand announcement in more than a decade.

A giant, veiled bottle has appeared on Halsey Wharf in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter to build anticipation for the reveal at 8am on Thursday 8th June 2017.

The global beverage company is remaining tight-lipped on the details, but has confirmed it will be a tangible demonstration of a new direction for the business, further reinforcing its position to stay relevant with the changing tastes and preferences of Kiwi consumers.

After five years of research including consumer trials and trying out recipes, Coca-Cola has come up with what it believes will be a gamechanger for the industry.

We would like to invite you to attend the official reveal ceremony at 8am on Thursday 8th June outside the Viaduct Events Centre on Halsey Wharf. There will be interview and local, visual content opportunities.

Please let us know whether you will be attending. Imagery and video content can be shared following the reveal, please let us know if this is of interest.

