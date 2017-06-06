Air New Zealand named Australasia's Leading Airline

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:04

Air New Zealand was named Australasia’s Leading Airline for the ninth year in a row at the prestigious World Travel Awards announced in Shanghai, China, early yesterday morning.

The airline has also been named the inaugural winner of Leading Airline Brand 2017 for Australasia.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says it’s fantastic to be recognised by the industry and public yet again as leading the way in Australasia.

"This latest award is further recognition of the outstanding efforts of Air New Zealanders to create a world class company that our nation can be proud of. We have invested significantly over recent years to improve the customer experience on the ground, inflight and through digital channels and it is terrific to see this paying off with numerous awards and all-time high satisfaction scores," Mr Luxon says.