Rural sector achievements and value highlighted in honours

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 13:29

Federated Farmers congratulates all those who received awards in the Queen's Birthday Honours list this year and is delighted to see the rural sector and the people involved in it commended for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

"The number of Queen’s Birthday Honours which have an agricultural connection shows the significant contribution farmers and agribusiness continue to play in New Zealand.

"These awards recognise contributions in science and innovation, mental health, business and the environment indicating the diversity of effort in the rural community," says Dr William Rolleston Federated Farmers ' National President.

Overall, there were 13 people associated with the rural sector honoured.

Wendy McGowan ONZM for services to rural women

Mrs McGowan is a member of the Kaimai-Mamaku Catchment Forum and Federated Farmers Rotorua/Taupo Province, and has been President and Chairperson of Federated Farmers Meat and Fibre section for the province.

Mr Nick Pyke MNZM for services to the arable industry

Mr Pyke is Chief Executive at the Foundation For Arable Research (FAR). His contributions have seen New Zealand’s arable industry being recognised as a world leader in a number of areas such as cereal, ryegrass, vegetable seed and clover yields, sustainable resource use and environmental management.

Maxine Simmons CNZM for services to science, particularly biotechnology

Ms Simmons has been a leader in scientific research and innovation for more than 35 years. She was a member of the Foundation for Research Science and Technology Board and. started ICP Bio, developed and marketed products for animal breeding - pregnancy kits hormone, ovulation enhancers and embryo transfer solutions.

Doug Avery MNZM for services to agriculture and mental health

Mr Avery successfully adopted land use techniques to drought-proof his farm and has spoken to audiences around New Zealand, Australia and Argentina about his new farming systems that have provided a basis for sustainable environmental and financial growth. In 2011, his family won the South Island Farmer of the Year competition for their farm management systems. He is an advocate for rural mental health and frequently shares his personal experiences with audiences around New Zealand. Mr Avery has received numerous awards in recognition of his contributions to sustainable land management techniques.

Rebecca Keoghan MNZM for services to business, particularly the dairy industry

Mrs Keoghan is Business Manager at Landcorp Farming Ltd and responsible for the strategic development and management of five large dairy farms in the region, as well as a dairy support farm and a machinery syndicate spanning the Cape Foulwind and Grey Valley areas. She is also director of Westland Milk Products Ltd and of Buller Holdings, which has responsibility for Buller District Council’s commercial assets. Rebecca is a member of the Northern South Island committee of OSPRI, which manages the National Animal Identification and Tracing programme to eliminate bovine tuberculosis from New Zealand.

Peter MacGregor MNZM for services to MÄori and agriculture

Mr MacGregor held various positions within the Department of MÄori Affairs in the 1970s and 1980s. He developed the Joint Working Agreement between the then Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Te Puni Kokiri He has been also involved in several initiatives including the Te Kuiti MÄori Farm Managers Diploma and the development of the Ahuwhenua Young MÄori Farmer competition. Mr MacGregor is a Trustee of several Ahuwhenua Trusts and is an advisor Trustee to the Hinemanu/Ruaka/Te Upokori Charitable Education Trust.

Dr Lesley Rhodes CNZM for services to science and marine farming

Dr Rhodes is a Senior Scientist with the Cawthron Institute since 1994 and been involved in programmes which have revolutionised the management of marine algal blooms and biotoxins in shellfish internationally, ensuring New Zealand's seafood exports meet international food safety standards-vital to our shellfish export industry. She has published more than 100 papers in international journals and has influenced international monitoring standards and policy development.

Tony Hall CNZM for services to education and sport

A Pro-Chancellor and then Chancellor of Lincoln University, Mr Hall has provided leadership through a challenging period post-earthquake, and has overseen the progression towards the establishment of the Lincoln Research and Education Hub.

Hon Jim Anderton CNZM for services as a Member of Parliament

From 2005 to 2008 Mr Anderton served as Minister of Agriculture, Minister for Biosecurity, Minister of Fisheries, Minister of Forestry. He was involved in politics from 1963 retiring in 2011.

James Guild MNZM for services to the deer industry

Mr Guild has been a councillor and President of New Zealand Deer Farmers Association and been active in the deer industry for over 40 years. He has advised the Government on issues such as animal welfare, livestock tax, and played a role in the development of the Game Animal Council Act. He is Chair of Queen Elizabeth II National Trust and Molesworth Steering Committee.

Graham Kennedy MNZM for services to business

Mr Kennedy has been actively involved in the business community in the fields of accountancy and corporate governance. In 2005 he was awarded a District of Ashburton Civic Honour for services to the establishment of Lake Hood and is founding Director of the NZX listed Heartland Bank Ltd.

Allan Scarlett MNZM for services to local government and the dairy industry

A Chair of the West Coast Regional Council and a Councillor for five terms, Mr Scarlett was Chair of Westland Milk Products and led Westland Dairy through the introduction of the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act.

David Finlay QSM for services to irrigation and sport

Mr Finlay served for 41 consecutive years on the committee of the Lower Waitaki Irrigation scheme and the board of the Lower Waitaki irrigation company, a scheme that irrigates more than 19,000 hectares of farmland. His contributions to irrigation have transformed the North Otago region overseeing developments from inception through to completion.