New problem gambling technology proves hit in Christchurch

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 13:05

A successful preliminary trial of new problem gambling harm minimisation technology has been completed in Christchurch.

The technology means people who want to be excluded from gaming venues can have their request sent electronically to the bars they want to be excluded from, and this request can be acted uon immediately. The system then displays the excluded person’s photo on a tablet in an area of the bar visible to staff, but not the general public.

Rob Smith, from BlueSync Limited, the company that developed the EVOSYNC system, said "from venue feedback the system has proved extremely effective in having exclusion orders issued promptly and securely, and has greatly improved the likelihood of an excluded person being detected if they try to enter the venue."

The trial was undertaken in eight Christchurch venues with very positive feedback received from the gaming venue staff and problem gambling treatment providers who participated.

The Department of Internal Affairs supported the development of the online resource. Director of Gambling Compliance Group, Gareth Bostock, says: "We welcome technological innovations that help to minimise gambling harm and support approaches that make for a safer gambling environment at pubs and clubs. This is about helping the small percentage of those who experience gambling harm and it encourages safe gambling."

Venue staff were more aware of excluded persons after the installation of the EVOSYNC system, meaning exclusion order enforcement was more likely. The study also found that less time was needed to action an exclusion order request. Dave Steward, Manager of Avonhead Tavern and The Turf Parklands, said, "The ease of use is a big factor. All our staff are now able to easily and promptly action new exclusion requests."

It is anticipated that a larger-scale research study using the EVOSYNC technology to evaluate and establish its effectiveness will be undertaken in Auckland later this year, involving a larger number of venues.

How EVOSYNC works:

EVOSYNC is set up on a tablet at each venue.

The tablet displays photos of excluded persons on a rotating basis, and immediately alerts staff when an exclusion order request is made.

The exclusion request can be actioned with one touch of a button.

Other features include being able to use the tablet to register breaches directly, and communicate securely with treatment providers.

Once an exclusion order is issued, the local treatment provider and the venue’s gaming society are notified instantly.

Treatment providers can view the exclusion data securely and receive alerts when a breach has occurred, so prompt follow-up support can be provided.

Data encryption significantly reduces the risk of privacy breaches, compared to the previous paper-based system.