VINZ cuts EV entry certification costs by 50%

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 14:57

Independent vehicle inspection specialist, Vehicle Inspection NZ (VINZ), has cut the cost of entry certification for electric vehicles (EVs) from $165 to $82.50 to help increase their rate of adoption in New Zealand.

Chief Executive Gordon Shaw says, "EVs offer environmental and health benefits to New Zealand and New Zealanders. By introducing this initiative, VINZ is looking to encourage more EV imports by making them more affordable."

VINZ currently inspects more than 60,000 used imported vehicles annually for importers, car dealers, repair workshops and compliance centres. At present a very small proportion of these are electric vehicles: although EV numbers in the New Zealand fleet are growing, the total today is around only 3,500.

VINZ is already actively supporting the increased adoption of EVs by offering hybrid and electric vehicle safety checks and sponsoring EV communications initiatives.

The initiative will run for a trial period from 6 June 2017 to January 31, 2018. Following the trial the initiative will be evaluated to assess its effectiveness, and VINZ may consider extending the offer.

Half price entry certification applies to pure electric vehicles only - 100% battery electric vehicles - and does not include hybrids.

The offer is available at any of the compliance centres where VINZ provide entry certification. Terms and conditions apply. Contact a local VINZ representative for details.