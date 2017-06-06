ghd turns sweet 16

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:47

In 2001, three men from Yorkshire put a radical new hair styling product into the hands of women. With the endorsement of a nationwide army of stylists, a monthly trip to the salon no longer represented a good hair day - every day had the potential to be a good hair day and for millions of women this changed everything.

ghd now sells four stylers every minute across the globe , has won over 100 beauty awards globally, and counts Victoria Beckham, Millie Mackintosh, Little Mix, Ella Eyre and Jessica Alba as celebrity fans.

This iconic moment for the beauty industry initiated a cult following around the globe and 16 years later, ghd has become an essential part of the daily lives of women everywhere.

To celebrate this milestone, in June 2017 ghd is launching a limited edition ver-

sion of the original styler which has had a glistening purple makeover in celebra-

tion of 16 years. The original multi-award winning styler is the perfect tool for quick, effortless straightening and easy curls and waves. Suitable for all hair types and lenghts, this brilliant all-rounder helps to ensure everyday styling is effortless.

ghd original limited edition styler, RRP $240.

Available in salons from June 2017

Available online from July 2017 at ghdhair.com/nz