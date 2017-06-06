BMW releases first ever plug-in hybrid model

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:54

High-quality BMW Group eDrive components that draw on expertise gained from the development of BMW iPerformance automobiles. 3-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor, electrified all-wheel drive system ALL4.

- Fuel consumption: 2.3 litres/100 km, CO2 emissions: 52 g/km.

- Electric range of up to 41 kilometres.

Characteristic MINI driving fun is now available in fascinating, sustainable form. The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 is the first model of the British premium brand in which a plug-in hybrid drive provides the option of mobility that is purely electric and emissions-free.

With a recommended retail price of $59,900 plus on-road costs, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 is arriving in New Zealand from August 2017.

The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 combines the variable space concept of the new model generation’s largest member with the sustainability of BMW Group eDrive technology and an electrified all-wheel drive system.

The front wheels are powered by the combustion engine, the rear wheels by the electric motor. The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 is able to run on electricity alone not just in urban traffic but far beyond, too - at a top speed of 125 km/h and with a range of up to 41 kilometres.

"With the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, for the first time we have the hallmark ‘go-kart feel’ driving experience of a MINI with the benefit of electric, zero-emission motoring", comments BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director, Florian Renndorfer. "This gives our customers the benefits day-to-day commuting with electric mobility, while being able to drive unlimited distances, creating adventures on the weekend".

MINI TwinPower Turbo and eDrive technology combined.

The plug-in hybrid drive of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 combines the best of two worlds. The familiar space under the bonnet is occupied by a 3-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology from the latest generation of the BMW Group engines.

From a capacity of 1.5 litres this produces a peak output of 100 kW while maximum torque of the engine is 220 Newton metres from just 1,250 rpm. In the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, the combustion engine is combined with a modified 6-speed Steptronic transmission. This transfers its power to the front wheels based on the characteristic MINI principle.

The second power unit of the MINI S E Countryman ALL4 is an electric motor located under the luggage compartment floor. Designed according to the principle of a hybrid synchronous motor, the electric drive offers an output of 65 kW and generates a maximum torque of 165 Newton metres which is, characteristically for an electric motor, available from standstill. The electric motor directs its power to the rear axle via a two-stage single-speed transmission.

Lithium-ion battery: compact, powerful and produced using exclusive expertise.

The 7.6 kWh lithium-ion battery is positioned directly in front of the electric motor underneath the rear seat. Like the electric motor it is produced at the Dingolfing plant, the BMW Group’s competence centre for eDrive technology.

At a wallbox with a charging capacity of 3.6 kW it can be fully charged in around 2:30 hours. Charging at a regular 10A household socket takes approximately 3:15 hours.

Intelligent energy management optimises driving fun and efficiency.

The intelligent energy management system controlled by the power electronics of the plug-in hybrid system ensures that the interplay between the combustion engine and the electric motor is optimised for both driving fun and efficiency in all situations.

Using the power of the electric motor alone, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 is able to provide locally emissions-free driving fun with hallmark brand spirit in many situations in day-to-day traffic. In the event of more intense acceleration, the electric motor supports the combustion engine via a boost function.

A total system output of 165 kW and a combined torque of 385 Newton metres is available when required. The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Versatile and variable in the interior.

Thanks to the compact structure and arrangement of the eDrive components, the plug-in hybrid model variant of the new MINI Countryman has a versatile interior. The high-voltage battery is housed underneath the slightly raised rear seat, as is the 36-litre fuel tank. The rear backrests offer the possibility of a 40 : 20 : 40 split; they can also be folded down and varied in their tilt angle.

Hybrid-specific design features and displays.

Specification levels of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 mirror that of the Cooper S Countryman existing in the market today. For the Cooper S E discreet but equally unmistakable indications of the pioneering character of the car’s drive form are provided by the model-specific design features on the exterior. The connection for the charging cable is under a flap in the area of the left-hand side scuttle. Other features are the model-specific "e" badge on the side scuttles and also a yellow "S" in the model inscription on the rear as well as on the radiator grille and door sill finishers.

The special features of the cockpit include a yellow start/stop unit at the centre of the toggle switch panel and a performance display in the instrument cluster on the steering column.

MINI in New Zealand offers a three year scheduled service plan, three year warranty and roadside assistance programme on all models for peace of mind motoring.