App helps Nelson-based firm win national business comp

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 09:11

Chapman Employment Relations is one of three businesses chosen as winners in the BNZ’s Supersize SME programme. The judges, from BNZ as well as Mike Hosking from Newstalk ZB, selected the firm because of the way it was using new technology to expand the business.

Chapman Employment Relations Director and Owner Kay Chapman is developing a specialist employer app as a vital tool for businesses. "The app is unique. It will save businesses time, money and peace of mind by ensuring they’ve met their legal obligations. The interactive nature of the app allows them to complete some employment relations tasks themselves. This means they can know they’ve ticked the boxes for what they need to do and then come to us for advice for their more complex issues. "

Kay Chapman says the new app is due to be rolled out later this year.

"It is incredibly exciting for us to be able to offer clients this service. I believe that to service businesses we need to continually try to make things as easy as we can. If we can simplify employers’ obligations while at the same time making it less expensive, then we’re really able to give the best service we can." Kay says clients would pay to access the app 24/7 which would then enable them to undertake tasks themselves, whenever they needed to.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says it’s fantastic to have Nelson businesses leading the way in the technology space.

"What Kay has initiated with this app and by winning the competition just proves that if you have a great idea and actually follow it through you can become a leader in your area. Technology takes down the barriers of location and drives down cost and we congratulate her for having the drive and initiative to invest in such a smart solution."

The prize for Chapman Employment Relations win at the Supersize SME programme is mentoring over three months to help the business go to the next level.

Kay says having experts challenge her has already proved invaluable. "I’m hoping that with the launch of the app and the honing of my business I’ll be able to see the company grow significantly within the next 12 months," says Kay Chapman. Kay has been in the employment relations area for over 23 years. She started Chapman Employment Relations in 2011 and has grown to offer in Canterbury as well as the Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough regions. Kay was awarded a National Dignity Award in 2013 for her work with the elderly and Age Concern.

Kay says her app development is just a reflection of the needs of her clients. "There is a lot of fear and misunderstanding around the area of employment legislation and I’m working hard to take that burden off our clients in the easiest way possible. The new app was our response to incredible demand for our services."