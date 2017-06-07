Countdown is on for NZ Boutique Wine Festival this weekend

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 09:22

It’s full of flavour and single source, the NZ Boutique Wine Festival returns this weekend for a delicious journey through New Zealand’s best vineyards, Sunday 11th June at Imperial Lane, in Auckland’s CBD.

The fifth vintage of this trusted event, the Boutique Wine Festival will again bring the best from New Zealand’s smaller, often award-winning winemakers from around the country - paired with spectacular food made specially to suit the flavours on show.

This time 33 wineries have taken the plunge, in a delightful journey through all the wine regions from Northland to Central Otago, with plenty of stops along the way.

Start at the top with our Northernmost winery, KariKari Estate, down through Auckland, Waiheke Island, the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Martinborough, Nelson Canterbury, Waipara Valley and finish your Boutique wine journey in Central Otago. So many wines and varieties and only one afternoon to try them all.

Event Director, Jacqueline Taylor says the NZ Boutique Wine Festival is a unique wine experience that gives vineyards the opportunity to showcase their small vintages and rare blends, and offering attendees the chance to discover New Zealand's best-kept wine secrets.

"The best vines are usually made and tasted without ever getting into the corner bottle shop," says Taylor. "This is an opportunity to be surprised and delighted by brands you usually don’t get to try - and buy to take home!"

Alongside the hustle and bustle in Imperial Lane guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a VIP lunch and dinner menu, participate in expert master classes, and experience a vertical tasting unique to the New Zealand Boutique Wine Festival.

Yvonne Lorkin, Drinks writer for Dish Magazine and NZ Herald’s Canvas Magazine is this year’s special guest and Masterclass host.

A syndicated weekly wine columnist, a highly experienced senior wine show judge and correspondent on Radio NZ National, and six years producing and presenting the TV show Thirsty Work, Yvonne brings her unique presentation style and exceptional knowledge to the festival.

Yvonne is also co-founder and Chief Tasting Officer of WineFriend.co.nz, a personalised wine delivery service designed to take the hassle and guesswork out of trying brilliant boutique wines that you won’t see in supermarkets.

Yvonne’s Masterclass at the NZ Boutique Wine Festival this year focuses on: The Rise of the New Whites (with some old faves thrown in), looking at groovy new white varieties spinning the wheels of our boutique winemakers across the length of the land.

"I love the NZ Boutique Wine Festival, its intimate setting and the amazing variety of unique, quirky and downright spectacular, thought-provoking wines that it offers," says Yvonne.

A highlight of the event is the NZ Boutique Wine Festival VIP 3 Course Dinner for $99 per head - three stunning courses designed by Everybodys head Chef Jonah Huang, all wine matched by Yvonne Lorkin, this is the crème de la crème of tickets.

Tickets are now on sale from Eventfinda.co.nz, ranging from General Admission for $39.00 per head, a VIP 2 Course Lunch for $79 and 3 Course Dinner for $99 per head.

"If you love your wine or simply want to learn more, make sure you come to this year’s NZ Boutique Wine Festival - taste and learn and enjoy," says Taylor.

"Because life is too short to drink bad wine, she adds.