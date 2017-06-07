Update on Commerce Commission's steel mesh investigations

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 09:29

As part of the Commerce Commission’s investigation into steel mesh, 29 charges have been filed against Steel and Tube for making false and misleading representations about their steel mesh product known as SE62.

The charges were filed by the Commission in the Auckland District Court under the Fair Trading Act 1986. They relate to conduct between 1 March 2012 and 6 April 2016.

The charges allege that Steel and Tube made misleading representations on their batch tags, batch test certificates, advertising collateral and website that SE62 was 500E grade steel, when it was not. The charges also allege that false and misleading representations were made by Steel and Tube that SE62 steel mesh had been independently tested and certified, when it had not. This included using the logo of an independent testing laboratory on SE62 test certificates when the product had not been tested by the laboratory.

Charges were also filed earlier this year against Timber King Limited and NZ Steel Distributor Limited in relation to false and misleading representations about 500E steel mesh. These companies have entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced in court in August 2017. The Commission expects to lay charges against one other company, and investigations continue into one additional company.

As this is now before the courts the Commission will not be commenting further at this time.