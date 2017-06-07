Call to protect Easter Sunday trading ban in Auckland

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 10:37

Auckland’s Labour MPs are backing the community to protect Easter Sunday by retaining current trading restrictions in the city, says Labour MPs Aupito William Sio and Michael Wood.

"The Government’s weak and confusing decision to delegate the decision over Easter hours to the Auckland Council and other local authorities shows that they have run out of ideas.

"If Sunday trading is allowed by the Council it will have a major impact on lower wage earners and Pasifika people.

"We have few enough days free off from trading as it is. Just three and a half days a year, "says Aupito William Sio.

"I believe that strong communities depend on people and families being able to spend time together, strengthening the bonds between people. Protecting Easter Sunday is a small but important part of this," says Michael Wood.

"The coalition to protect Easter Sunday trading has some powerful supporters with David Tua, Anglican Bishop Ross Bay, and the Secretary of First Union Robert Reid on board, and other community leaders joining daily.

"The deadline for submissions is this Sunday the 11th of June. We are calling on all Aucklanders who care about protecting Easter Sunday to submit their views as soon as possible, "says Michael Wood.