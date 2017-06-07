ANZ NZ job ads May 2017

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 10:46

Job advertisements: Tea break

- ANZ job ads eased 0.6% in May (seasonally adjusted), with the data plateauing after a period of very strong growth. Job ads are 15.6% higher than a year ago (3-month average). The ongoing high level of job ads indicates a strong labour market.

- The regions continue to forge ahead, with all experiencing stronger annual job ad growth than any of the three main centres.

- Auckland is the strongest of the main centres in annual growth terms (15.3%), despite flat ads in May (sa). Wellington job ads are up 10% y/y (-0.8% m/m), while Canterbury job ads rose another 1.1% m/m to their highest level since mid-2015 (sa) (+6.5% y/y).

- The construction, utilities, manufacturing and transport sector remains the largest sectoral driver of total job ads growth. The service sector is also contributing strongly, as is retail and tourism.

ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie commented, "Growth has plateaued, but with annual growth having hit nearly 20%, this was always on the cards at some stage and the underlying message remains one of strength, with levels near record highs.

"Labour demand is strong. Corroborating strong levels of job advertising, surveys show firms have positive employment intentions, and that finding staff is a major constraint on growth. That in itself is a reason for job ads to tail off; employees are harder to find so firms turn to non-advertising (creative) means.

"The New Zealand economic cycle is maturing and hitting capacity constraints, including a shortage of workers. Job ads are strong and firms continue to report that finding staff is a significant constraint on their growth. We expect wage growth to lift this year as the unemployment rate remains below 5%."

