Roadshows to support Maori small businesses

Small Business Minister Jacqui Dean, and MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell are looking forward to meeting with MÄori businesses when the Small Business Roadshow travel to Kaitaia and WhakatÄne later this month.
"The Small Business Roadshow has been traveling around Aotearoa, connecting small businesses with government services," Ms Dean says.
"There are a lot of government services out there that businesses can tap into and sometimes they’re hard to navigate. Our aim is to increase understanding of what is available and give small businesses every opportunity to thrive and grow.
"We have had some great feedback on how useful these events have been and we are delighted to bring them to MÄori businesses in Northland and the Bay of Plenty," she says.
"The MÄori economy is thriving with our people and enterprises holding significant assets in our primary industries - including in farming, forestry and fisheries," Mr Flavell says.
"However, we can’t just focus on our large enterprises. We need to pay special attention to our small businesses to ensure they have every opportunity to grow our economy and support our people.
"I’m encouraging small business owners to come along to the roadshow and find out what support services are available through the government. Our ultimate aim is to make dealing with government easier so you can spend more time doing the things that are important to you," Mr Flavell says.
