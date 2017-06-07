Ministry fails in its duty of care - LegaSea

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 14:26

News that the Ministry for Primary Industries has failed to ensure cameras being installed on fishing boats are fit for purpose is just the latest in a series of failures by the ministry in overseeing New Zealand’s fisheries.

Newshub’s Michael Morrah has uncovered an MPI report that suggests the cameras being installed to monitor fishing activity are not adequate, and evidence gathered by the cameras is not likely to be admissible in court.

Once again the Ministry has rubbished its own report’s findings and claims there is no problem with its oversight of the industry.

LegaSea believes there is a systemic problem with New Zealand’s fisheries that can only be addressed through a Royal Commission of Inquiry and that this latest gaffe is evidence of a broader problem within the Ministry.

"We have been told that New Zealand’s fishing management process is world leading, yet mounting evidence would suggest otherwise. First we had the Hippocamp and Achilles reports that were buried by the ministry. Those reports showed flagrant dumping of catch and illegal activity. No action was taken because of "legal advice" to the Ministry, subsequent investigations forced MPI to admit that advice never existed. We’ve been told fishing skippers are prosecuted for dumping offences, but since 2009 only four such prosecutions have been brought. It is clear that the Ministry is incapable of providing the oversight this industry needs," says LegaSea spokesman Scott Macindoe.

LegaSea has called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry given the ongoing and complex nature of the problems that are affecting the Ministry’s ability to act in an impartial manner, in the public interest.

A Commission of Inquiry must meet certain thresholds to be implemented:

- there is considerable public anxiety about the matter

- a major lapse in Government performance appears to be involved

- circumstances giving rise to the inquiry are unique with few or no precedents

- the issue cannot be dealt with through the normal machinery of Government or through the criminal or civil courts

- the issue is in an area too new, complex or controversial for mature policy decisions to be taken.

"The Ministry has had every chance to put its house in order and yet still we are told there is no problem and that the reports we are seeing are either shoddy, misunderstood or just plain wrong. There is simply too much evidence to support that view, and that the Ministry continues to mislead its Minister and the public is unacceptable. LegaSea calls for a full Royal Commission of Inquiry to get to the bottom of the relationship between MPI and the industry, and to help reform fisheries management so the public can trust the Ministry to do the right thing by future generations. We must have an inquiry and stop the rot before it is too late."