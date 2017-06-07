Road pricing needed sooner rather than later - RTF

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 15:01

The Road Transport Forum is adamant that the Government and Auckland Council should just "get on with it" when it comes to instituting congestion charging or road pricing in Auckland.

"The announcement to begin the process of investigating road pricing options for Auckland is a step in the right direction and the road transport industry welcomes it," says RTF Chief Executive Ken Shirley. "However, the fact that any decision on pricing options is still some years off is enormously frustrating."

"The advice of the road transport industry is let’s just get on with it."

"Auckland is severely hamstrung by its appalling congestion issues, which are now having a significant impact on freight movements across the entire country. Road pricing through congestion charging or a similar scheme is an absolutely critical tool to helping alleviate the city’s traffic."

"We know that a high proportion of peak time traffic in Auckland is single-occupancy cars. Road pricing in other parts of the world has been shown to have a direct impact on this as it financially encourages people to car pool or travel at different times of the day."

"As long as the system devised is fair and equitable across all road users the road transport industry is fully supportive of using pricing to help change motorist’s behaviour."

"The reality is of course that freight rates will be forced to increase with the additional cost of road pricing for Auckland transport operators. However, as a country with some of the lowest freight rates in the world, most consumers will appreciate the necessity of any rate rise," says Shirley.