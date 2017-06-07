The ultimate GoPro ecosystem takes flight

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 15:55

GoPro has long been celebrated for its ability to literally go anywhere, allowing you to capture imagery from surfboards, motorbikes, canoes or seriously large selfie sticks. You’ve heard the saying the sky’s the limit? Well not for GoPro with the launch of its first drone called Karma.

The Karma takes GoPro to the sky for the ultimate in 4k recording and photography. Easy to fly and simple to handle, this is GoPro’s ultimate product offering, allowing you to take aerial shots, image stabalized videos and capture more of you living life to the full literally anywhere.

The Karma includes the recently released Karma Grip, an image stabilizer that can be handheld or mounted to vehicles, gear and more.

Karma features a painless out-of-the-box experience unlike any other drone in the market:

Compact and foldable, the entire system fits into the included backpack that’s so comfortable to wear during any activity, users will forget they’ve got it on.

A game-style controller features an integrated touch display, making it fun, fast and easy to fly without the need for a separate phone or tablet to see what your drone sees. There is also a GoPro Passenger app, allowing your friends to view your flight or control camera functions whilst the pilot focuses on flying.

The 3-axis camera stabilizer can be removed from the drone and attached to the included Karma Grip for capturing ultra-smooth handheld and gear-mounted footage.

A flight time of up to 20 minutes and a 3km range.

Rodney Block, GoPro’s Snr. Director, Head of Sales APAC comments, "This is GoPro’s first drone and an excellent addition to the GoPro ecosystem. Karma allows you to take your GoPro sky high, it’s so easy to use a beginner can capture Hollywood-calibre aerial, handheld and gear-mounted stills and video straight away."

Priced at just under $2k, the Karma Bundle includes: a GoPro Karma Quadcopter, GoPro HERO5 BLACK (worth $649), removable Karma Stabilizer (or gimble, worth $520), battery, 6x Propellers, Karma Harness, and USB-C Cable, offering incredible value! Karma is now available at selected Noel Leeming stores and online at www.noelleeming.co.nz. The Karma Bundle, including the HERO5 BLACK camera is $1949.99, and the Karma Lite, which does not include the camera, is $1449.99.