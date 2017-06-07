IHC Calf and Rural Scheme adds a splash of colour to Fieldays

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 16:13

The IHC Calf and Rural Scheme site in the Pavilion will bring its usual splash of colour to Fieldays. The site, near the corner of K Road and D Street, will be decorated in hot pink and visible for country miles. And if you want to grab a hot pink stock stick, you’d better get in quick.

"Last year we sold out of them on the first day," said Eleisha McNeill, IHC National Fundraising Manager. "We had people coming from all over trying to get one. Farmers tell us they’re great because there’s no way you can lose them in the grass."

Visitors to the site can also sign up to pledge a calf, and go in the draw to win a mystery weekend for two.

"Come along and see us," Eleisha says. "The highlight of Fieldays for us is the conversations we have. Being able to meet farmers, transporters, volunteers and supporters and thank them for their support in person is fantastic."

Last year, the Scheme raised $1.4 million for IHC’s work with people with intellectual disabilities.

You can find the team from the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme in the Pavillion at site PA12.