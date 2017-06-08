BizDojo announces expanded Auckland offering

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 07:46

Hot on the heels of announcing its expansion into the Xero building in Wellington, New Zealand’s leading provider of collaborative working environments BizDojo has also expanded its Auckland offerings with new properties in Ponsonby, Parnell, Takapuna and now Sylvia Park as well as the original BizDojo space at GridAKL in the Wynyard Quarter.

BizDojo Sylvia Park will open in mid-2018 and offer room for up to 300 residents, bringing the total number of BizDojo residents in Auckland to over 1,500.

BizDojo co-founder Nick Shewring says the goal is to support even more of Auckland’s founders, entrepreneurs, startups and creative entrepreneurs in the communities that they call home.

Suburban coworking projects like this, and BizDojo’s newly opened community in Takapuna, aim to remove the daily commuting grind, allowing people to work and create near where they live.

"We are pretty excited about the ability Sylvia Park has to remove the drudgery of leaving your suburb for a big trek into the CBD to get what you need to do done. Less time sitting in traffic getting stressed, more time for people to move the dial economically in a setting that inspires them, with a community that backs them," says Nick.

Although Sylvia Park is only 20 minutes from the city, the new space opens up a new link in the rapidly evolving innovation corridor stretching between Albany and Mangere, says BizDojo co-founder Jonah Merchant.

"It will make it easier for founders, entrepreneurs and creators in the wider southern suburbs to access a supportive environment all framed around helping them and their ideas grow," says Jonah.

BizDojo is also committed to its vision of a nationwide support network for founders and entrepreneurs wherever they are in New Zealand. Alongside the already listed properties, BizDojo operates in Wellington and Christchurch, along with its newly launched Founders Central initiative.

"Founders Central is an initiative designed to support founders to success, with insight driven programs, events and learning. A holistic approach, Founders Central encompasses both personal and professional development alongside a long-term vision for tracking outcomes," says Nick.