Adroit partners with Davey Water Products

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 08:53

Technology company Adroit (formerly JUCEBOX) has entered into an agreement with Davey Water Products to develop smart technology for its leading range of spa and swimming pool pumps.

Davey is Australia's and New Zealand's leading water products company with a product portfolio that includes commercial pumping, irrigation and commercial pool markets.

Adroit is an Auckland based tech innovation company focussed on building leading edge smart home device-enabling technology.

Adroit technology not only allows a spa pool to be controlled remotely from anywhere via an app, voice or gesture controls, it also provides important user data back to the manufacturer to allow product improvement and to monitor warranty issues. Its unique hardware device nibbl has been specifically designed to monitor and control spa pools, including chemicals, filters and other features, ensuring the improved personal health and extended longevity of the product, solving the problems that consumers have and simplifying how you use and maintain your spa pool.

The partnership with Davey will allow Adroit to continue the development of nibbl, to prove effectiveness in the marketplace and support Davey to maintain its market leadership position.

Adroit founder Ulrich Frerk says that the partnership is a perfect alignment of technologies.

"Davey Water Products is the leader in pump technology in Australia and New Zealand and we are delighted to be able to partner with them to create the world's smartest spa pools."

"We have developed unique technologies that can enable all kinds of machines to utilise the latest online technology, Artificial Intelligence and more with our AdroitOS

"With the digital marketplace booming, the IoT becoming a household word and everyone wanting to integrate an ever expanding list of devices and technologies, Adroit has the opportunity to be a leader in this tech sector," Frerk said.

Davey New Zealand general manager, Bruce Chave, says that the company is excited by the partnership and the potential of what Adroit could allow their products to do.

"Davey Water Products is recognised for its high-quality products for transfer, conservation, treatment and filtration of water."

"The sky is the limit", he said.

Adroit expects nibbl enabled spa controllers to be in-market by mid-2018.