Entries open for Talent Unleashed Awards

Leading global technology and digital recruitment company Talent has invited the best tech companies, start-ups, leaders and entrepreneurs from New Zealand and across the globe to enter the 2017 Talent Unleashed Awards.

According to Talent Founder and Executive Chairman, Richard Earl, the Talent Unleashed Awards program, in its fifth year, was established to challenge and inspire the next generation of New Zealand entrepreneurs, through promoting bold ideas and brave leaders.

"Innovation is in our DNA - we started these awards five years ago to support the brightest technology ideas and talent of today, and inspire the game changing entrepreneurs of tomorrow," said Richard Earl.

When asked about his involvement with the Awards, Sir Richard Branson commented "The technology start up sector will continue to transform and disrupt the global economy for many years to come and importantly can make the world a better place. We must encourage more talented individuals and organisations to become bolder and more active and in the process help drive innovation, invention and more efficiency and change across many sectors. I’m pleased to be part of the Talent Unleashed Awards as a global judge again in 2017."

Speaking at the 2016 awards, global judge Steve Wozniak commented that he was excited to be able to identify the next generation of innovative companies who are making a positive impact on society.

"The Talent Unleashed Awards are there to represent people who have had ideas, started companies, and created products that do good for society," said Steve Wozniak "I decided to judge this because innovation is so key in my life - especially people who are humble and just have an idea - and I love to follow good ideas."

The panel of judges represent a diverse range of inspiring New Zealand and international entrepreneurial leaders. Alongside Steve Wozniak and Sir Richard Branson, the global and APAC Judging panels will include Jane Tewson (Executive Director of Igniting Change), Frances Valintine (Founder and Chair of The Mind Lab), Daniel Radcliffe (International Volunteer HQ), Yat Siu (Founder and CEO of Outblaze), Chris Gilbert (Equitise Founder), and Matt Tindale (LinkedIn).

Richard Earl commented that it was particularly exciting to have a former Talent Unleashed Awards winner was joining the judging panel.

"I’m thrilled that so many past winners and finalists have been able to take their businesses and ideas to new levels. One of those is Frances Valintine from NZ Founder and Chair of The Mind Lab and 2014 Talent Unleashed winner of Best Start Up, the Mind Lab who we are delighted will be a judge this year."

"It’s been incredible to have been able to support Frances on her entrepreneurial journey and it will be excellent to have her share her insights with this year’s finalists," said Earl.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, 31st August, interested parties can nominate or enter online now by visiting www.talentunleashedawards.com. Categories in the 2017 Talent Unleashed awards include:

- Best Idea - One to Watch!

- Best Start Up - Social or Community Impact

- Best Start Up - Tech or Digital Innovation

- Most Disruptive - Technology or Digital Leader

- Most Progressive - Workplace Leader

Seven global winners, from across each region, will win an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime to Silicon Valley, where they will receive guided tours through some of the world’s leading tech companies as well as attend an exclusive VIP lunch with Steve Wozniak.

The awards have grown each year to be a truly global event that has helped many worthy organisations and individuals reach new levels through the connections they make and the endorsements and funding they often go on to receive.

2016 Talent Unleashed Awards winner oDocs Eyecare commented that the Silicon Valley winner’s trip provided an inspirational opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world’s greatest tech companies.

"Visiting Silicon Valley and some of the most innovative technology companies in the world was an inspiring experience - I came back reinvigorated and ready to tackle our next stage of growth," said oDocs Eyecare co-founder Dr Hong Sheng Chiong