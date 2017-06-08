Symantec introduces new Information Centric Security solution

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 10:49

Today, Symantec introduced a new Information Centric Security solution, which automatically encrypts and tracks data - even as it moves outside of managed environments. No other security company offers this kind of visibility and control of data that can even be revoked anywhere at any time.

A recent Symantec survey found that nearly 1-in-3 CISOs believe data loss is the number one internal threat for businesses this year. Maintaining visibility of critical data and information is not easy, especially as it gets shared through a variety of channels - from email and Box to USB and on-premises - with little visibility and control.

Symantec Information Centric Security integrates industry-leading Symantec DLP, CASB, Encryption and Access Control to:

- Automatically discover sensitive data across communication channels or manually classified by the users creating it.

- Automatically identify and encrypt sensitive data reducing the likelihood of accidental data loss through DLP.

- Intercept data moving to the cloud through CASB and extends DLP protection within such environments previously unmanaged.

- Provide Multi-Factor Authentication through Symantec VIP that integrates user authentication credentials with a decryption key to ensure only the intended user has access.