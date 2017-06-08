Queensland's future entrepreneurs backed by UQ

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 10:58

A state-wide Student Innovation Challenge is one of six new projects that will share in $1.2 million aimed at creating the next generation of Queensland entrepreneurs.

The project, backed by The University of Queensland’s Idea Hub, received funding as part of a new $6 million IET Partnership Fund from the State Government to promote Queensland’s international education and training (IET) industry.

Director of UQ Idea Hub Nimrod Klayman said support from the IET Partnership Fund displayed the government’s commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation.

"We are excited to back and work with some of Queensland’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs," Mr Klayman said.

"The Queensland economy benefits greatly from entrepreneurs driving economic growth and, through cross-sector partnerships like this, we hope to shape the environment for entrepreneurs to succeed at an early age."

Supported by Indooroopilly State High School and other key stakeholders including the Department of Education and Training International (DETi), Little Tokyo Two, Car Advice Pty Ltd and Holden Capital Pty Ltd, the Student Innovation Challenge will bring together some of the best in Queensland’s startup community.

With a focus on international and domestic participation, it will be the first ever state-wide challenge of its kind.

For its inaugural year, the Challenge will be hosted at UQ Idea Hub - a purpose built entrepreneurship and innovation hub, based at UQ on the St Lucia Campus in Brisbane.

UQ Idea Hub has been working with student entrepreneurs for the past two years through a six-week pre-incubator program.

The program offers workshops and brings together experienced mentors and a network of local and global innovators to help students and recent alumni grow their ideas into solutions that matter.

UQ Idea Hub also facilitates a flagship China Mobility Program, connecting students with some of Shanghai’s best technology startups for a unique overseas innovation and entrepreneurship experience.

"Growing and supporting budding entrepreneurs through consortium projects like this is at the heart of UQ’s goal of building a greater talent pool that can contribute to the future success of Australia," Mr Klayman said.