Last few days for Easter Sunday trading feedback

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 11:01

Feedback on Auckland Council’s options on Easter Sunday trading rules closes on Sunday 11 June - make sure you have your say.

The council wants Aucklanders to share their views on whether or not to allow more shops to open on Easter Sunday.

Currently only some shops, like service stations, dairies, pharmacies and food outlets, are allowed to open on Easter Sunday. Supermarkets and general retailers must remain closed.

A recent law change means the council can decide whether or not to allow more shops to open on Easter Sunday. If the council decides to propose a policy to allow more Easter Sunday trading, Aucklanders will be consulted further on this later in the year. If a policy is adopted it would be in place by Easter 2018.

The council wants to make sure it strikes the right balance between opportunities for additional income for businesses and workers, and opportunities for people to spend time on other recreational and leisure activities.

Pasifika views canvassed at fono

Pacific leaders from across Auckland joined council staff for a fono (meeting) on Easter Sunday trading options earlier this week.

Social policy and bylaws team leader Paul Wilson says more than 40 Pacific community and church leaders offered their views on whether the council should retain the status quo or develop a policy for trading on Easter Sunday.

"Members of our Samoan, Tongan, Cook Islands, MÄori, Tuvaluan, Niuean and Fijian communities joined us for an in-depth discussion on the topic.

"As well as appreciating the opportunity to provide input into the council’s decision, these leaders offered us an important perspective on how working on Easter Sunday impacts their communities’ family and religious values," he says.

Mayor encourages everyone to have their say

Mayor Phil Goff says people are quite passionate about Easter Sunday trading.

"There are only three and a half days each year set aside for family time or when most people are not expected to work.

"We must consider whether to retain that opportunity and will listen to our communities before making a decision," he says.

Visit shapeauckland.co.nz to have your say. Feedback closes at 4.00pm Sunday 11 June 2017.