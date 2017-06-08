Internet banking 'surprisingly easy' says ANZ's millionth customer

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 13:00

"It was surprisingly easy. I often find things on the computer quite tricky, but this was easy," said 71-year-old Fay McKenzie, who recently became the one millionth ANZ Internet Banking customer.

As the millionth Internet banking customer Mrs McKenzie was guest of a morning tea in her local ANZ Warkworth branch, and the recipient of a new iPhone 7.

Branch Manager Sam Lee said the team was excited to have the millionth Internet Banking Customer.

"Sometimes our older customers are resistant to trying Internet Banking, but our staff work very hard to help them set it up and show them how easy it is."

The branch staff were also in for a surprise, with Mrs McKenzie revealing she was a former ANZ staff member.

"I worked as a Postmistress with the Post Bank in the 1970s, and I was part of the transition when ANZ bought the Post Bank in the late 1980s.

"We had to do everything by hand - including calculating interest and writing deposit and withdrawal information, and filing the customer’s ledgers alphabetically.

"Maybe this is why I was initially reluctant to start doing my banking online. However, the lady at the ANZ told me it was cheaper and easier to send money overseas through Internet Banking, so she showed me how to do it."

Mrs McKenzie says she will use her new phone to continue Internet Banking, and is looking forward to downloading ANZ goMoney, ANZ’s mobile banking app.

"I’ll also use it for keeping in touch with my family. And for Facebook," she said.

ANZ launched Internet Banking in 2000, enabling customers to check their balances and transfer money between accounts. The ability to make payments was introduced progressively over the next few years.

Today, there is far greater functionality, including the ability to set card PINs, temporarily block cards, apply to top-up home loans, pay tax and download statements.

ANZ has more than 1.3 million customers active on Internet Banking and goMoney. Its customers log in an average of 11 times a month to Internet Banking and 35 times a month to goMoney.