Proposed changes to Goodman Fielder's NZ manufacturing network

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 13:47

Goodman Fielder today announced proposed changes to optimise its manufacturing network across New Zealand.

Goodman Fielder New Zealand Managing Director, Tim Deane, said the proposed changes were part of the company’s strategy to invest further in its key manufacturing sites across its network to create a more sustainable business.

"These proposals continue the $80 million investment we have made in the company since 2015 and are part of our planned additional investment of nearly $150 million as we continue to create a more sustainable business for the longer term," he said.

Goodman Fielder is proposing to relocate production of pies from its Irvine’s facility at Wiri, and ice cream cones from its Hot Plate bakery, to its Palmerston North facility, creating over 60 new jobs in the region.

Goodman Fielder is also proposing to relocate production of garlic bread and other baked goods from its Hot Plate bakery, East Tamaki to its larger site, Quality Bakers Auckland, creating 25 new permanent roles.

The proposed changes to relocate production would result in the closure of the Irvines and Hot Plate bakeries in around April 2018.

In a separate proposal, the company is also planning significant capital investments to increase efficiencies at its Quality Bakers Auckland and Meadow Fresh Christchurch sites.

"Today, we have put forward proposals to consolidate and invest further in our manufacturing network which will expand our regional operations, and ultimately create a more sustainable and competitive platform for the future of our business in New Zealand," said Mr Deane.

"We are working directly with the 147 employees impacted by these proposals. Where possible, employees will be provided the opportunity for redeployment to fill vacancies at other Goodman Fielder sites. Employees who are not able to be redeployed will receive their full entitlements as well as an extensive employee assistance program including outplacement and career support.

"We understand the impact these proposals have on our people and our immediate priority is to ensure that they are supported through this process," said Mr Deane.