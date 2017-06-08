Lexus debuts at Mystery Creek

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 14:53

Lexus, the dare-to-be different luxury car brand, will make its debut at New Zealand’s National Agricultural Fieldays this year.

The brand will be showcased in the Lexus lounge where the philosophy of imaginative technology, brave design and Japanese craftsmanship, along with strong performance credentials will be on display.

"Lexus as a brand is innovative," says Paul Carroll, the Senior General Manager of Lexus New Zealand. "We don’t mimic the ‘old school’ European luxury brands. Our stand reflects this originality."

Lexus’ site will be located prominently on the corner of I Road and C Street in the heart of Mystery Creek.

"Our SUVs meet the needs of New Zealand’s rural community from the compact NX to the range-topping LX with both diesel and petrol powertrains," said Mr Carroll.

The Lexus Lounge will showcase the cars and SUVs, which include a range of hybrid and sports models, and will include a "lounge" area for visitors to relax in.

Resident Design and Karen Walker, two of Lexus’ brand ambassadors, have been involved in outfitting the Lexus Lounge to give visitors a premium experience and something a little different from the Fieldays norm.