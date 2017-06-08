Fiat 500 wins Auto Express Driver Power 2017 award

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:41

The Fiat 500 - best known for its timeless design and head-turning style - has been honoured in the hugely influential Auto Express Driver Power Survey 2017.

The iconic model, which this year celebrates its 60th anniversary, took silver in the Best Premium Supermini category after receiving positive feedback from thousands of real owners across the UK.

The Fiat 500 not only took the silver award in the overall category, it was ranked highest in four of the judging categories for ‘Interior and Comfort’, ‘Practicality and Boot Space’, ‘Infotainment, Connectivity, and Electrics’ and ‘MPG and Running Costs’.

Driver Power - the largest new car customer satisfaction survey in the UK and which is run by the country’s most read motoring magazine - uses data from more than 50,000 car owners to rank models on everything from reliability to performance.

Alejandro Noriega, Head of Brand at Fiat UK, said: "We are delighted that the Fiat 500 has been honoured in this way, especially in this landmark year for the model. This award means so much as it’s based on real feedback from our customers and shows Fiat continues to produce a model which really appeals to them."

Here in New Zealand, the Fiat 500 is available with a starting price of $19,990, plus on road costs, for a 1.2-litre 51 kW Fiat 500 Pop and the new family size Fiat 500X is available from $22,990 plus on road costs for the 103 kW Fiat 500X Pop. Whatever the size, the Fiat 500 comes with a three-year/150,000 km warranty as standard plus roadside assistance 24/7 for three years.