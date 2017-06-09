Report shows rising retail spending in Taupo

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:05

The latest Marketview report shows retail spending in the TaupÅ District continues to rise, up over five per cent on the same time last year.

The report, which is commissioned quarterly by TaupÅ District Council, gives an insight into retail spending in the TaupÅ District for the three months to March 2017 and looks at who is spending, where they’re spending and how retail spend compares to the rest of New Zealand.

It was a strong summer for local retailers with $168.9 million worth of transactions in the district. Visitors from around New Zealand carried out 45.1 per cent of purchases, closely followed by local shoppers who contributed to 42 per cent of the total spend.

While international cardholders spent 5.4 per cent more around New Zealand for the quarter, international cardholders spent 14.1 per cent more in the TaupÅ District than the same time in 2016, with a total of $17.84 million spent.

Turangi also had a strong summer, with spending up 11 per cent on the previous year.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas said it was pleasing to see consistent spending growth, reflecting the appeal of the district as a summer holiday destination.

"We are continuing to see growing visitor numbers so it’s no surprise we’re also experiencing strong visitor spend, as well as growth in sectors such as accommodation, fuel, recreation and food and beverage services," he said.

"This is also testament to the work Destination Great Lake TaupÅ is doing, along with our events team who continue to work with major event organisers to attract thousands of visitors over the summer period."

The latest Marketview report is available online at taupo.govt.nz/marketview-report.