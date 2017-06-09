Vodafone customers score SKY Sport free for 12 months

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:14

Vodafone is offering fans a front row seat to an epic year of sporting action - all from the comfort of their own homes with a special SKY Sport package launching today.

New and existing customers who sign up to Vodafone Unlimited Broadband and home phone, and SKY Basic for 12 months will score free SKY Sport for a year.

The DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017, 35th America’s Cup and 2017 Rugby League World Cup are just some of the red hot events on SKY Sport’s calendar.

Annual fixtures like the Investec Rugby Championship, Tour de France and NRL Telstra Premiership are also in play to help coach Kiwis out of winter, into spring and beyond.

Vodafone’s Consumer Director Matt Williams said, "We Kiwis are huge on sport and we want to make it easy for our customers to get behind our teams giving it all on the world stage. We also want to make sure our customers can keep up with prestigious sports action from around the globe by giving them free access to SKY Sport," Matt said.

The offer will run for a year from the date their new broadband plan is activated, providing customers with access to SKY’s exciting and extensive range of sporting coverage.

"Sport is what connects us and winter is a time to hunker down and enjoy the very best there is - especially if you are not able to get along to the live events. On top of an unlimited broadband connection, this offer gives our customers the freedom to enjoy all the magic SKY Sport has to offer," Matt said.

For more information about Vodafone Free SKY Sport go to https://www.vodafone.co.nz/freesky